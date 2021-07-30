TODAY |

Reigning Olympic BMX champion carried off course after horror crash

Source:  Associated Press

Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third qualifying heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rio gold medallist Connor Fields, of the USA, appeared to suffer serious injuries after going down hard. Source: TVNZ

Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the second heat. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.

Defending Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields, right, had to be stretchered off the course following a horrific crash in the second semi-final race at Tokyo 2020. Source: Getty

Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race.

He became the first American BMX rider to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was a favorite to win it again in Tokyo.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand men's eight Olympic champions for first time since 1972
2
Emma Twigg finally tastes Olympic glory with gold in women's single sculls
3
Men's eight revel in gold by giving coxswain celebratory dip
4
Simone Biles says she withdrew from Olympic events due to 'twisties'
5
Eric Murray in tears in TVNZ studio as Emma Twigg wins gold - 'She so deserves that'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

New Zealand men's eight Olympic champions for first time since 1972

Emma Twigg awarded gold medal after epic Olympics win

Women's eight claim silver at Tokyo Games

Emma Twigg finally tastes Olympic glory with gold in women's single sculls