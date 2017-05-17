'The red mist came down' - Team NZ boss lashes out at British rival after our boat is smacked into during practice race

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton has hit out at Olympics sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie after his British syndicate's boat crashed into the Kiwis' boat during a practice race in Bermuda today.

Dalton said Ainslie was a "good guy" but that "frustration is obviously getting to him and the red mist came down" on the Great Sound.

The Team NZ CEO said New Zealand's dominance in the second session put rivals Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) under pressure, leading to a collision that caused "a lot of damage in a time we can't afford it".

Ainslie, the Olympics' most successful sailor with four golds and one silver, has since apologised, posting in a tweet "sorry guys, hope you're back on the water soon".

Team New Zealand said helmsman Peter Burling "had done a good job securing the favoured leeward end of the line and shut out Sir Ben Ainslie and the Land Rover BAR boat".

"It was a bit of a shame in the last pre-start we had the leeward end of the line pretty locked down, Ben was quite late and just ran straight into the back of us," said Burling.

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup we are all here to learn and it's a shame we have a pretty big metre dent now in the back of our nice boat.

"It went straight in under the media pod with his windward bow and right down the inside of the leeward hull, so there is a pretty good dent there."

Team NZ skipper and wing trimmer Glenn Ashby said up until the last race with BAR "we had a bloody nice day, we got around the track really well".

"I don't think Ben will be feeling too happy about it at the moment," he said.