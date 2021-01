Records have tumbled on a scintillating day of racing at the Tauranga Half Ironman.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ironman New Zealand champion Teresa Adam impressed over the shorter distance to break the record by 13 minutes and beat rival Hannah Wells by nearly five minutes.

In the men's event, Kyle Smith broke the record as well, holding out Braden Currie in a thrilling finish.

Smith's effort is the first time in New Zealand Half Ironman history anyone has broken three hours 40 minutes.