Recap: Team NZ forced to wait for clash with Ben Ainslie Racing as light winds postpone start of America's Cup qualifying semis

The America's Cup qualification semi-finals from Bermuda's Great Sound have been postponed until tomorrow due to light winds.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

7:00am: Semi-finals Day 1 officially postponed due to winds

Race organisers have officially called the day off. Unfortunate but Mother Nature has decided to take the day off.

Tomorrow was scheduled as a lay-by day so today's races will instead take place tomorrow.

6:30am: Race 1 Postponed Update

Wind continues to climb slowly and is now averaging just over 7 knots on the water.

Artemis and Japan look like their preparing to race and have gotten onto their racing boats while BAR aren't looking overly enthused.

The Kiwis have shown so far this series they can thrive in light winds while Ben Ainslie's men have struggled.

Fingers crossed it continues to climb but the indefinite postponement continues.

6:00am: Race 1 Postponed Update

We're still postponed on the water but there are signs of life.

Wind has climbed to 4 knots out on the water and there are reports of wind speeds of 8 knots to the south at L.F Wade International Airport that could move across to the Great Sound.

While a full day of racing is likely out of the picture, Artemis' Nathan Outteridge says there is a "25 per cent chance" of two races today.

5:05am: Race 1 Postponed

It's an absolute stunner of a day in Bermuda bar one big problem - there's no wind.

Iain Murray, the regatta director, updated both teams their race had been postponed for an unknown amount of time with average wind speed on the water sitting at 2.2 knots.

"I don't think the prospects over the next few hours are particularly promising," he said.

"But we'll wait and see."

Both Team New Zealand and BAR are sitting out on the water in the shade, having a snack and waiting to see if conditions change but for now, there is no racing.

Wind speeds need to average 6 knots at the start line for any racing to get underway.

PRE RACING

Having qualified top of the challengers, Team New Zealand have chosen to take on Great Britain's Land Rover BAR - a side they've had the wood over this past week of racing.

Peter Burling will have Ben Ainslie in his sights, with two races today to begin to cement their place against the winner of the second semi-final tie - Artemis v Team Japan.

The Kiwis will be looking to recover from their daunting loss to Oracle yesterday, with Team New Zealand effectively bullied off the course by their American opposition.

They can at least take some solace from the fact that they'll be facing a Land Rover BAR side that won just four of their qualification races so far, the least of the remaining four teams.

Weather forecast has a sunny day with light winds fluctuating between 0-10 knots - they'll need at least 6 knots on the start line to get racing underway.

Semi-finals:

Race 1: NZL v GBR (5.08am)

Race 1: SWE v JAP (5.37am)

Race 2: GBR v NZL (6.06am)

Race 2: JAP v SWE (6.35am)

Semi-final Standings

SF1

Emirates Team New Zealand 0

Ben Ainslie Racing 0