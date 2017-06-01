 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Recap: Team NZ forced to wait for clash with Ben Ainslie Racing as light winds postpone start of America's Cup qualifying semis

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The America's Cup qualification semi-finals from Bermuda's Great Sound have been postponed until tomorrow due to light winds.

. Copyright Image: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Source: Photosport

7:00am: Semi-finals Day 1 officially postponed due to winds

Race organisers have officially called the day off. Unfortunate but Mother Nature has decided to take the day off.

Tomorrow was scheduled as a lay-by day so today's races will instead take place tomorrow.

6:30am: Race 1 Postponed Update

Wind continues to climb slowly and is now averaging just over 7 knots on the water.

Artemis and Japan look like their preparing to race and have gotten onto their racing boats while BAR aren't looking overly enthused.

The Kiwis have shown so far this series they can thrive in light winds while Ben Ainslie's men have struggled.

Fingers crossed it continues to climb but the indefinite postponement continues.

6:00am: Race 1 Postponed Update 

We're still postponed on the water but there are signs of life.

Wind has climbed to 4 knots out on the water and there are reports of wind speeds of 8 knots to the south at L.F Wade International Airport that could move across to the Great Sound.

While a full day of racing is likely out of the picture, Artemis' Nathan Outteridge says there is a "25 per cent chance" of two races today.

5:05am: Race 1 Postponed

It's an absolute stunner of a day in Bermuda bar one big problem - there's no wind.

Iain Murray, the regatta director, updated both teams their race had been postponed for an unknown amount of time with average wind speed on the water sitting at 2.2 knots. 

"I don't think the prospects over the next few hours are particularly promising," he said.

"But we'll wait and see."

Both Team New Zealand and BAR are sitting out on the water in the shade, having a snack and waiting to see if conditions change but for now, there is no racing.

Wind speeds need to average 6 knots at the start line for any racing to get underway.

PRE RACING

Having qualified top of the challengers, Team New Zealand have chosen to take on Great Britain's Land Rover BAR - a side they've had the wood over this past week of racing.

Peter Burling will have Ben Ainslie in his sights, with two races today to begin to cement their place against the winner of the second semi-final tie - Artemis v Team Japan.

The Kiwis will be looking to recover from their daunting loss to Oracle yesterday, with Team New Zealand effectively bullied off the course by their American opposition.

They can at least take some solace from the fact that they'll be facing a Land Rover BAR side that won just four of their qualification races so far, the least of the remaining four teams.

Weather forecast has a sunny day with light winds fluctuating between 0-10 knots - they'll need at least 6 knots on the start line to get racing underway.

Semi-finals:
Race 1: NZL v GBR (5.08am)
Race 1: SWE v JAP (5.37am)
Race 2: GBR v NZL (6.06am)
Race 2: JAP v SWE (6.35am)

Semi-final Standings

SF1
Emirates Team New Zealand 0
Ben Ainslie Racing 0

SF2
Artemis 0
SoftBank Team Japan 0

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
. Copyright Image: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Recap: Team NZ forced to wait for clash with Ben Ainslie Racing as light winds postpone start of America's Cup qualifying semis


01:53
2
The All Black legend has been knighted for his work re-engaging students in learning, but says he's just part of the 'big village'.

'I'm a product of a village' - All Blacks legend Sir Michael Johns humbled by knighthood

00:28
3
After a rocky start, the junior NZ side found their stride against the Italians using sheer pace and class.

Video: Baby Blacks speedster Orbyn Leger finishes off blistering try with untouchable pace as NZ U20s take lead for good

00:22
4
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

01:32
5
Los Blancos secured their 12th Champions League title with a 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff.

Zinedine Zidane embracing early successes in young coaching career

02:07
The former prime minister says he received the news of his knighthood in a golf course phone call and it "feels cool".

Sir John Key says we should call him 'John, everybody does', but knighthood 'feels cool'

The man who brought back Knighthoods is now getting one for himself.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ