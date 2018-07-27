 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
Joy Reid

Ahead of a career-defining match up with Dillian Whyte, Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker is confident of a return to winning ways.

Parker, 26, is looking to get back on the horse having lost his unbeaten run, tasting defeat for the first time in his career to Brit Anthony Joshua back in April.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, a relaxed Parker says that he's ready for his clash with Whyte at London's O2 Arena on Sunday NZT.

"I've trained very hard in training camp," Parker said.

"I'm here, confident and ready for the fight, and I have my family and friends here to support me, and I know that everyone back in New Zealand and Samoa support me.

"I just want to go out there and give it my best, put on a great performance, a dominant performance and hopefully get the victory."

Parker also outlined his plan for Whyte, needing a win to keep any hopes of future world title fights alive.

"This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him."

"For me to be able to be (a) two-time champion, a unified champion, I really have to hurt this guy.

"I have to put in a great performance (so) everyone thinks 'wow, he belongs at the top, he's ready for bigger and better fights.'"

Asked about his opponent, Parker outlined his gameplan for Sunday's bout, telling Whyte to prepare for the worst.

"I want to inflict pain, I want him to feel the big blows coming his way, and then eventually knock him out."

"(I want to) punch him everywhere. The nose, the ears, the forehead, the mouth, the stomach, everywhere.

"We want to do a lot of the hitting, and not get hit.

"If I execute the plan we have in place, it'll be a great night, and we're going to come back with victory."

Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
Joy Reid
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
3

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
4

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
5

Watch: Dillian Whyte gets the giggles during pre-fight stare down with Joseph Parker
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Geraint Thomas keeps hold of yellow jersey after 18th Tour de France stage
00:31
The two fighters came face to face ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash in London.

Watch: Dillian Whyte gets the giggles during pre-fight stare down with Joseph Parker
02:43
Rowing NZ won’t select athletes who leave our shores, saying they’re dedicated to those who stay at Lake Karapiro.

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
01:39
Critics and fans alike sense there’s something different about the Kiwi boxer in his return to the UK.

Boxing world gets first look at Joseph Parker since title fight loss to Anthony Joshua - 'He's grown up'

'Less movement, more punches' – Joseph Parker outlines plan for Dillian Whyte

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Make no mistake, when he steps into the ring to face Dillian Whyte in London this weekend, Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker is ready for redemption.

Back in the ring after his first career loss - to Anthony Joshua in April this year - a slimmer, fitter Parker fronted media in London this morning, as he attempts to return to winning ways against Britain's Whyte.

"It's great to be back again," Parker began.

"Training camp has been great. It was a short camp, but it was probably the best camp we've had in the five or six years we've been together.

Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday. Source: Breakfast

"I'm in great shape, there's no excuses here."

Parker also revealed he has a new mentality towards this fight, with his career now in a do-or-die situation.

"I used to fight and say 'hopefully have a good fight, catch them clean, hopefully get a knockout.' There's no hopefully here, I'm here to do damage."

"I'm here to punch with bad intentions, I'm going to break him down. 

"He's going to take a lot of punches.

The Kiwi also addressed Whyte's pre-fight comments, having been called a coward, and that he let his family down.

The Duco and Matchroom bosses renewed their unique relationship this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"My opponent has been talking a lot of smack.

"Sometimes, smack talk is a sign of doubt, and also it's a sign of trying to convince himself and convince others that he's ready for this big challenge.

"He thinks I can't go to war, wait and see."

Parker then outline his intention for the fight with one simple sentence:

Critics and fans alike sense there’s something different about the Kiwi boxer in his return to the UK. Source: 1 NEWS

"Less movement, more punches."

Parker and Whyte will step into the ring at London's O2 Arena on Sunday morning NZT.

The Kiwi faces off against the Brit on Sunday morning. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:11
The eclipsed moon will appear a deep red during the celestial event which will be visible in southern parts of the country.

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

'He makes me look like less of a t***' – friendly rivals Eddie Hearn, David Higgins trade barbs at Parker v Whyte presser

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

Boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and David Higgins renewed their bizarre working relationship in London this morning, with the pair coming face to face for the Joseph Parker v Dillian Whyte press conference.

After the pair made headlines in the build up to the Parker v Anthony Joshua fight, Duco Events' Higgins and Matchroom Boxing's Hearn again sat side-by-side ahead of this weekend's clash.

"It's good to see my old friend here, David Higgins," Hearn began.

"I'm going to cut out one of his lines, which he told me earlier. I like him because he makes me look like less of a t***, apparently."

Higgins quickly clarified, saying:

"When I act like a t***, it takes the heat off him."

Hearn then sincerely welcomed Higgins and Parker, with this being the second time that the two camps have fought one another.

"It is a pleasure to have you back here, we always do great business together."

Parker and Whyte come face to face at London's O2 Arena on Sunday morning NZT.

The Duco and Matchroom bosses renewed their unique relationship this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport