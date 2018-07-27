'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Ahead of a career-defining match up with Dillian Whyte, Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker is confident of a return to winning ways.

Parker, 26, is looking to get back on the horse having lost his unbeaten run, tasting defeat for the first time in his career to Brit Anthony Joshua back in April.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, a relaxed Parker says that he's ready for his clash with Whyte at London's O2 Arena on Sunday NZT.

"I've trained very hard in training camp," Parker said.

"I'm here, confident and ready for the fight, and I have my family and friends here to support me, and I know that everyone back in New Zealand and Samoa support me.

"I just want to go out there and give it my best, put on a great performance, a dominant performance and hopefully get the victory."

Parker also outlined his plan for Whyte, needing a win to keep any hopes of future world title fights alive.

"This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him."

"For me to be able to be (a) two-time champion, a unified champion, I really have to hurt this guy.

"I have to put in a great performance (so) everyone thinks 'wow, he belongs at the top, he's ready for bigger and better fights.'"

Asked about his opponent, Parker outlined his gameplan for Sunday's bout, telling Whyte to prepare for the worst.

"I want to inflict pain, I want him to feel the big blows coming his way, and then eventually knock him out."

"(I want to) punch him everywhere. The nose, the ears, the forehead, the mouth, the stomach, everywhere.

"We want to do a lot of the hitting, and not get hit.