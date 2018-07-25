 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

'It was really special' - NZ Sevens hero Joe Ravouvou on playing against Fiji

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Sevens

All Blacks Sevens hero Joe Ravouvou had a dream Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign to remember, with the quietly spoken star recalling playing against his country of birth Fiji, a "special" moment for him.

The New Zealand men's team arrived in Auckland this morning after they secured the Rugby World Cup Sevens title in San Francisco on Monday.

Ravouvou revealed playing against Fiji in the semi-finals was a memorable moment.

"It was really special, but it is always hard playing against them," said Ravouvou.

"Fiji verse New Zealand is always hard, but I think the boys did really well in the semi-final."

The Fijian flyer played down his efforts in New Zealand's successful campaign, praising the work of his teammates.

"They worked hard and created space for me outside when I scored the two tries."

Ravouvou was awarded the Mark of Excellence trophy for player of the tournament for his sensational World Cup performances. 

Humble Sevens star Ravouvou talked up his teammates’ efforts at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Sevens
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

David Higgins predicts winner of Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte fight to get heavyweight title shot
5

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:57
Baker has a habit of always taking a celebratory picture with any title or cup he has won in rugby and sevens.

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
00:15
Philippe Gilbert was leading with 60km to go in the stage before he hit a wall and flipped off his bike.

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
01:58
1 NEWS reporter Michelle Prendiville spoke with 16-year-old Rachael Archer.

Watch: Meet the King Country teen gunning to be the world's best motorsport rider
"Lismore, NSW, Australia - May 9, 2012: This is the official ball of AFL, Australian Rules Football, and has been used since the 1880s"

Teenage girl charged with grievous bodily harm over incident in Aussie Rules match
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court