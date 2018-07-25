'It was really special' - NZ Sevens hero Joe Ravouvou on playing against Fiji

All Blacks Sevens hero Joe Ravouvou had a dream Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign to remember, with the quietly spoken star recalling playing against his country of birth Fiji, a "special" moment for him.

The New Zealand men's team arrived in Auckland this morning after they secured the Rugby World Cup Sevens title in San Francisco on Monday.

Ravouvou revealed playing against Fiji in the semi-finals was a memorable moment.

"It was really special, but it is always hard playing against them," said Ravouvou.

"Fiji verse New Zealand is always hard, but I think the boys did really well in the semi-final."

The Fijian flyer played down his efforts in New Zealand's successful campaign, praising the work of his teammates.

"They worked hard and created space for me outside when I scored the two tries."