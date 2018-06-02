'Real trail blazers' - Four-time Kiwi Olympian Lorraine Moller pays tribute to Dick Quax at legendary runner's funeral

Tributes have been flowing for running great Dick Quax at his funeral in Auckland today.

Around 800 people, including politicians, athletes, and family came together at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Parnell to celebrate the life of the former world record holder, Olympic silver medallist and local body politician.

Four-time Olympian Lorraine Moller flew in from Colorado in the US to farewell her long-time friend, coach and athletics trailblazer.

"The passing of Dick marks an era that was absolutely fantastic in New Zealand sport," she said.

"It needs to be recognised what an incredible contribution those guys [Quax, John Walker and Rod Dixon] made… and then paving the way for us women.

"Describing them as rock stars is pretty accurate – they were real trail blazers."