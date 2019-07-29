'A real privilege' - Two-time Olympic champ Sir Mark Todd retires from equestrian

Two-time Olympic champion and New Zealand equestrian great Sir Mark Todd has announced his retirement.

Sir Mark made the announcement this morning at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland.

"I had been thinking about it for some time," he said.

"The opportunity came up at the end of last year with the racing and I can't keep going [with eventing] forever.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I had initially thought I may stay on for one more Olympic Games but since I got back into the racing my attention has been taken away from the eventing and I was finding it harder and harder to focus on the eventing."

The 63-year-old got to go out on a high as he was part of the New Zealand team that won the Nations Cup this morning.

Sir Mark said his reason for leaving was that he simply wasn't as driven as he once was and, while he initially planned to retire at the end of the current season, he changed his mind.

"It is not just about the competition and unless you are 110 per cent focused and driven towards that goal, you won't succeed . . . and I certainly wasn't. In fairness to the owners, horses and others hoping to get on the team, this was the best thing. I have been here once before but there will be no comeback this time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Once I decided I was going to retire, I just wanted to finish sooner rather than later."

Sir Mark said the decision wasn't easy but he's relieved he's done it.

"I guess the highlight of my second career was winning Badminton with Land Vision but one of the main highlights has been the people I have been involved with.

"I have worked with fabulous owners, wonderful sponsors, amazing people who have worked for us over the years and great trainers.