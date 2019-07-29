TODAY |

'A real privilege' - Two-time Olympic champ Sir Mark Todd retires from equestrian

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Olympics
Animals

Two-time Olympic champion and New Zealand equestrian great Sir Mark Todd has announced his retirement.

Sir Mark made the announcement this morning at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland.

"I had been thinking about it for some time," he said.

"The opportunity came up at the end of last year with the racing and I can't keep going [with eventing] forever.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1988: Relive the glorious time when Todd and 16-year-old Charisma took gold again. Source: 1 NEWS

"I had initially thought I may stay on for one more Olympic Games but since I got back into the racing my attention has been taken away from the eventing and I was finding it harder and harder to focus on the eventing."

The 63-year-old got to go out on a high as he was part of the New Zealand team that won the Nations Cup this morning.

Sir Mark said his reason for leaving was that he simply wasn't as driven as he once was and, while he initially planned to retire at the end of the current season, he changed his mind.

"It is not just about the competition and unless you are 110 per cent focused and driven towards that goal, you won't succeed . . . and I certainly wasn't. In fairness to the owners, horses and others hoping to get on the team, this was the best thing. I have been here once before but there will be no comeback this time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ veteran is looking in good form for his eighth Olympics after a strong showing at the trials. Source: 1 NEWS

"Once I decided I was going to retire, I just wanted to finish sooner rather than later."

Sir Mark said the decision wasn't easy but he's relieved he's done it.

"I guess the highlight of my second career was winning Badminton with Land Vision but one of the main highlights has been the people I have been involved with.

"I have worked with fabulous owners, wonderful sponsors, amazing people who have worked for us over the years and great trainers.

"It has been a real privilege to have been part of this team and this journey."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 63-year-old has called time on his career, which spanned over four decades. Source: Breakfast
More From
Other Sport
Olympics
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.
'Disappointing, embarrassing' - Swimming Australia reacts to failed drug test, swimmer prepares fight to clear name
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
3
Kenki Fukuoka had to lay out for the ball but it was well worth it in the 34-21 win.
Japan winger dives to secure cheeky chipped kick and score against stunned Fiji
4
The 63-year-old has called time on his career, which spanned over four decades.
'A real privilege' - Two-time Olympic champ Sir Mark Todd retires from equestrian
5
Hamilton teen takes out junior women's world title at BMX World Champs in Belgium
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.

Chinese swim champ Sun takes parting shots at rivals
A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward.

SPCA calls for more people to foster animals
00:19
Antonio Brown was then placed on the non-football injury list to open training camp.

NFL star arrives at training camp in hot air balloon using Trump, Muhammad Ali lines
00:15
Baltimore’s Stevie Wilkerson became the first position player in major league history to earn a save.

MLB player-turned pitcher wins game with lobbed 90km/h pitches