Raw: 'We found the limit' - Oracle nosedives in similar fashion to Team NZ mishap during America's Cup testing

Oracle racing came close to damaging their boat today in the same manner that Team NZ did when they nosed dived on Wednesday.

Tom Slingby, a sailor for the America's Cup defenders Oracle posted video showing their catamaran nosedive into the water in Bermuda.

The crash was not as dramatic as Team NZ's nosedive as the top of the boat entered the water at a less sharp angle than the Kiwi boat.

"Ever wondered what it looks like when we run out of oil to control the foils?," Slingby wrote on Instagram.