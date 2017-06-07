Raw: See the damage to Team New Zealand's boat after catastrophic nosedive

 

The damage to Team New Zealand's AC50 boat has been shown, with amateur footage capturing the moments the boat was lifted from the water into the Kiwi shore crew's workshop.

Amateur footage captured the Kiwi boat after a torn wing sail dented America's Cup hopes.
Team New Zealand's day was cut short on Bermuda's Great Sound, nosediving into the water at the start of their second race against Land Rover BAR - tearing the wing sail into an unrecognisable state.

The shore crew will be working through the night, in hope of getting their boat back into shape before the scheduled start of racing at 5:08am NZT tomorrow.

Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.
This is something we’ve never seen. Team NZ ’s boat on its side and its crew in the water.
As it stands, Team New Zealand leads BAR 3-1 and Japan leads Artemis 3-1. 

The first team in each semi-final to win five races then progresses to the challenger final for a shot to take on defending champions, Oracle Team USA.

