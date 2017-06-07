Raw: See the damage to Team New Zealand's boat after catastrophic nosedive

The damage to Team New Zealand's AC50 boat has been shown, with amateur footage capturing the moments the boat was lifted from the water into the Kiwi shore crew's workshop.

Team New Zealand's day was cut short on Bermuda's Great Sound, nosediving into the water at the start of their second race against Land Rover BAR - tearing the wing sail into an unrecognisable state.

The shore crew will be working through the night, in hope of getting their boat back into shape before the scheduled start of racing at 5:08am NZT tomorrow.

As it stands, Team New Zealand leads BAR 3-1 and Japan leads Artemis 3-1.