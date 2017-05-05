 

Raw: The moment flying baseball bat takes out female fan two rows back Padres hitter loses handle

Associated Press

A woman sitting two rows behind the Colorado Rockies' dugout was struck in the head by a bat that flew out of the hands of Hector Sanchez of the San Diego Padres today delaying the game for 13 minutes.

The woman and her husband, who was also hit by the bat, were taken to a hospital and their injuries do not appear to be serious, the Padres said in a statement.

The clash with the Colorado Rockies had to be delayed for 15 minutes.
Source: Fox Sport

The woman took the brunt of the impact. She was tended to by medical personnel and was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with help before being taken out in a wheelchair. Her head was bandaged.

Kevin Gausman received his marching orders as the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Source: ESPN

The Padres said they could not provide any further information.

"We never want to see anybody injured while enjoying a game at Petco Park," the Padres statement said.

"Last season, we extended our backstop netting in accordance with Major League Baseball's recommendations. Any injury at the ballpark warrants evaluation and discussion of current practices.

Baseball might not be her thing but she is at least better than a certain rapper.
Source: Breakfast

"The bat flew out of Sanchez's hands as he swung at a pitch from Jake McGee with one out in the ninth. When he saw what happened, Sanchez removed his helmet and took a moment to compose himself.

"It's pretty bad," Sanchez said after the game, which the Rockies won 3-2 in the 11th inning. "I feel really, really bad about it, especially when you see the lady, it's really sad. I just feel sorry for her."

