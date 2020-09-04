Raelene Castle reveals death threats while Rugby Australia CEO – ‘I earned a lot of new battle scars’

Your playlist will load after this ad

From break ups to bust ups, Raelene Castle has seen the ugliest sides of sports administration.

Speaking from Australia, Castle told tales of her time in charge of Rugby Australia as part of the global launch of the new women in sport 'change inspires change' conference set to be held in New Zealand in 2022.

The 48-year-old has been hailed as a trailblazing woman in traditionally male dominated sports roles but told those watching the webinar it came with brutal challenges.

“I certainly in my time here in Australia have generated and earnt a lot of new battle scars, some deeper than I had planned,” Castle said.

“I had death threats, we had to close down the office, have extra security and my house had to be checked out to make sure that it was safe so that no one could get into it and find me and that's serious stuff.

“It's not something you expect when you get into this role.”

While Castle experienced being bullied in Australia, it's also an ongoing problem in New Zealand sport.

Canoe racing allegations are the most recent following on from culture reviews into cycling, football, hockey and recently gymnastics.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson said at the webinar more needs to be done.

“This is a big issue at the moment in sport,” Robinson said.

“There's a whole other issue which I see pop up in the questions around the funding formula and that's being worked on as well.”

Robertson talking about the win-at-all costs method of yesteryear which is coming under scrutiny again.

But with Castle’s help, it could soon be a problem of the past.

1 NEWS understands Castle is being brought back into the Kiwi administration fold to look at how sport is run overall.

Co-incidentally, there will also soon be a vacant role as Chief Executive at Sport New Zealand but Robertson said that isn’t on the cards – yet.

“Her and I had a chat recently when she came back just around some issues, and I want to keep working with her, but [1 NEWS] doesn't get the scoop out of this thing as it's not my job to do the appointment.”