Racecourses getting almost $400,000 of Government funding for public safety, animal welfare

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government will invest almost $400,000 in 18 projects at racecourses in the interests of public safety and animal welfare, Racing Minister Winston Peters announced today.

Training starting gates are among the projects supported as part of the funding announced by Winston Peters today. Source: Getty

A range of projects have been supported including greyhound track grooming machinery, safety running rails, and training starting gates.

A septic tank upgrade is also among the projects.

The grants are made available through the Racing Safety Development Fund which provides just shy of a $1 million annually to racecourse safety across two funding rounds.

In May, Mr Peters announced a $72.5 million emergency support package.

"We are going to make racing great again," he said at the time.

