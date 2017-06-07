 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Race officials 'need to really be put under scrutiny' - NZ commentator slams America's Cup organisers for allowing racing in high winds

share

Source:

1 NEWS

America's Cup commentator and former skipper Peter Lester has slammed race officials in Bermuda for allowing racing to happen today after wind speeds reached 28-30 knots on the Great Sound.

This is something we’ve never seen. Team NZ ’s boat on its side and its crew in the water.
Source: SKY

Team New Zealand copped a massive blow in their America's Cup campaign after their vessel capsized in their fourth semi-final challengers race against Ben Ainslie Racing this morning.

Lester told Radio Sport that he wasn't at all impressed that officials gave the all clear for semi-final racing to continue despite the choppy conditions.

"I think the race management group here (in Bermuda) need to really be put under the scrutiny," Lester told Radio Sport.

Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

"I don't believe the boats should have been out in that condition. It is not seaman-like to sail the boats in these conditions, in my mind."

Lester said BAR, Team Japan and Artemis Racing could have easily suffered the same fate as Team New Zealand.

"Once the race had started, it's game on basically, but for my mind given the damage, Emirates Team New Zealand is most extensive but all the boats suffered damage, and none-the-less the danger to the crew."

He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.
Source: Youtube/America’s Cup

New Zealand has less than 24 hours to make amendments to their boat, and they lead BAR 3-1 in their play-off series.

Wind speeds are expected to be worse for tomorrow’s races, estimated to be about 30 knots.

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

00:30
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

RECAP: 'We feel like we'll be able to repair it' - Burling tells what it was like aboard Team NZ when disaster struck
00:48
He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.

Video: 'It was fully our error' - Peter Burling promises quick return from massive Team New Zealand crash
00:24
The sailors received a supportive clap as they hit the dock after their terrifying experience.

Watch: Sodden Team NZ crew return to dry land after huge crash in Bermuda

00:21
Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup
00:30
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

RECAP: 'We feel like we'll be able to repair it' - Burling tells what it was like aboard Team NZ when disaster struck

00:48
2
He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.

Video: 'It was fully our error' - Peter Burling promises quick return from massive Team New Zealand crash

00:30
3
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

00:21
4
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup

00:30
5
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


01:47
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ