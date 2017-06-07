Race officials 'need to really be put under scrutiny' - NZ commentator slams America's Cup organisers for allowing racing in high winds

America's Cup commentator and former skipper Peter Lester has slammed race officials in Bermuda for allowing racing to happen today after wind speeds reached 28-30 knots on the Great Sound.

Team New Zealand copped a massive blow in their America's Cup campaign after their vessel capsized in their fourth semi-final challengers race against Ben Ainslie Racing this morning.

Lester told Radio Sport that he wasn't at all impressed that officials gave the all clear for semi-final racing to continue despite the choppy conditions.

"I think the race management group here (in Bermuda) need to really be put under the scrutiny," Lester told Radio Sport.

"I don't believe the boats should have been out in that condition. It is not seaman-like to sail the boats in these conditions, in my mind."

Lester said BAR, Team Japan and Artemis Racing could have easily suffered the same fate as Team New Zealand.

"Once the race had started, it's game on basically, but for my mind given the damage, Emirates Team New Zealand is most extensive but all the boats suffered damage, and none-the-less the danger to the crew."

New Zealand has less than 24 hours to make amendments to their boat, and they lead BAR 3-1 in their play-off series.