Quota spots for New Zealand Olympic athletes remain in place amid coronavirus turmoil

As a decision date looms for when the postponed Tokyo Olympics Games will be rescheduled to, the New Zealand Olympic Committee is assuring Kiwi athletes' quota spots will remain.

Following a conference call with more than 100 National Olympic Committee representatives, the NZOC said today said a decision on when the Games will take place can be expected within the next three weeks.

During the call, the International Olympic Committee also confirmed all quota spots already secured would remain with the nations and athletes that earned them. Olympic Solidarity scholarships for Tokyo athletes, including Refugee Scholarship Grants will not be impacted.

The 12 athletes currently named to the New Zealand Team to Tokyo 2020 are:

Blair Tuke, Sailing

Peter Burling, Sailing

Molly Meech, Sailing

Alex Maloney, Sailing

Sam Meech, Sailing

Micah Wilkinson, Sailing

Erica Dawson, Sailing

Luuka Jones, Canoe Slalom

Callum Gilbert, Canoe Slalom

Natalie Rooney, Shooting

Chloe Tipple, Shooting

Tom Burns, Taekwondo

Rooney, Tipple and Burns were the final athletes to be confirmed by New Zealand Olympic Committee selectors before the hold was placed on selections due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Committee chief executive Kereyn Smith said it was "fantastic news" for all of the New Zealand athletes.

"We're thankful the IOC will be honouring existing athlete quota spots. A huge amount of work went into our sports and athletes earning those spots and we’re pleased they will be retained," she said in a statement.



"Our athletes have reacted extremely well to the postponement of the Games and having a date to work towards will allow them to carry out the meticulous planning and the training required for an Olympic Games performance.

"It is an enormous challenge to reschedule the Olympic Games. The task is monumental but it’s great to see details coming to life and we are already looking forward to being in Tokyo in 2021."

While the quota spots remain with New Zealand, a hold is being placed on nominations and selections to the New Zealand Team until a date for the Games and further information is received.



NZ nomination and selection criteria for all but three sports will be redrafted and new qualification events will be confirmed by the IOC and IFs (International Federations) once dates are set for the Games.