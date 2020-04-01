Queenstown emerges as frontrunner to host Joseph Parker's next fight - report

Joseph Parker’s next fight could take place in a different New Zealand city than what he’s used to, with Queenstown reportedly emerging as a frontrunner to host the heavyweight.

Joseph Parker ahead of facing Alex Leapai Source: Photosport

Mediaworks reports Parker’s camp is interested in getting away from his normal New Zealand venues such as Auckland and Christchurch, and multiple meetings have been held this week with officials in Queenstown to look at their options.

After entertaining the masses with videos during the lockdown, Parker himself made a trip down to Queenstown to be part of the discussions and check out the city.

"We love the place and Joseph had a great time," manager David Higgins told Mediaworks.

"I don't want to jump the gun - I mean we're looking at all options on the table - but it'd be great here, wouldn't it?”

Parker's camp wants him fighting again this year but the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions are limiting their options, meaning rather than looking at fights at usual overseas destinations such as the US or UK, the Kiwi heavyweight will look to make the most of the current situation and fight in his own backyard.

Rotorua, Wellington and Queenstown are reportedly being considered for his next bout - a late August or early September fight against a yet to be determined opponent. Auckland also remains on the table as a potential host.

However, Queenstown remains the frontrunner for Higgins, who believes it could help both the local economy and re-establish the region as New Zealand’s tourism capital after a difficult stretch due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A fight in the bubble could be distributed to 100 countries, seen by a billion people globally, but also locally providing jobs, revenue for suppliers and great tourism promotion."