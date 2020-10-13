Pyramids of Giza serve as stunning backdrop as Kiwi squash star dominates desert event

Although sports events around the world have been plagued with empty stands and lacklustre atmospheres, the Egyptian leg of the Squash World Tour is still proving a breath-taking spectacle.

And a Kiwi participant ranked the fifth best in the world, Paul Coll, has booked himself a quarterp-finals spot in the event with the enviable task of playing in what is arguably the worlds most picturesque sports facilities in the world.

Unlike your local racquets club or squash courts, Coll’s playing arena features the Pyramids of Giza as its backdrop and the 28-year-old Kiwi will be looking to maximise his court-time in front of the majestic scenes.

Coll faces staunch local talent, with all four players sitting above him in the world rankings hailing from Egypt as well as a number of other participants in the tournament.

Putting his rivals' home-court advantage aside, however, Coll has already booked himself a spot in the quarter finals of the event, triumphing over Egyptian native Youssef Ibrahim in the third round.

He faces further home-grown opposition tomorrow, as he takes on world number 18, Mostafa Asal.

Despite the arena's alluring sights, Coll says he wasn’t quite finding his groove on court in the lead up to the event. However, he says his focus is now firmly affixed to the task ahead.