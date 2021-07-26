Public outcry after council cuts back on Christchurch stadium size

Public outcry is building in Christchurch after the council decided to reduce the capacity for the new stadium planned for the city centre.

It was promoted as a stadium to be proud of after years of earthquakes but some believe the city's about to fall short of that dream.

“I think it's a decision that will be regretted for literally generations to come,” city councillor James Gough said.

The council voted today to reduce capacity of the stadium, due to be built in the centre city from 30,000 to 25,000 seats - saving $88 million.

But many would rather spend the money - local Rob Hough has set-up a petition.

“I think it's just everyday people going this is what we asked for, this is what we were told we were getting, now it's not happening,” Hough told 1 NEWS.

An artist's impression of the new Christchurch stadium. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 17,000 people have also signed the petition but others say the extra seats would be only needed once or twice a year - for something like the All Blacks.

“The reality is that would only be one game a year with a 30,000-seat stadium, our expectation is that it would still be one game a year with a 25,000-seat stadium,” Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said.

The question is whether that big price tag could bring in big money.

“They're on flights, they're staying in hotels, they’re taking taxis, they're putting money into bars, restaurants, shops," Gough said.

Turner disagrees.

“I believe not spending $88 million, on something we just don't need, is the right thing to do.”