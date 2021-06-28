Protest over Hubbard's Olympic selection held in London

Protestors opposing Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's selection for the Olympics have gathered outside the New Zealand High Commission in London.

Hubbard's been named to represent New Zealand in Tokyo, becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

She meets all eligibility criteria under International Olympic Committee guidelines but opponents say she has an unfair advantage having previously competed in men's events.

The Government has no say over who competes, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its pride in Hubbard and all Kiwi athletes.