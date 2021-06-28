TODAY |

Protest over Hubbard's Olympic selection held in London

Source:  1 NEWS

Protestors opposing Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's selection for the Olympics have gathered outside the New Zealand High Commission in London.

Hubbard's been named to represent New Zealand in Tokyo, becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

She meets all eligibility criteria under International Olympic Committee guidelines but opponents say she has an unfair advantage having previously competed in men's events.

People protesting the selection of the transgender Kiwi weightlifter gathered outside the New Zealand High Commission in London. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government has no say over who competes, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its pride in Hubbard and all Kiwi athletes.

The New Zealand High Commission was closed during the protest because it was a Sunday.

