Promising Auckland MMA fighter on life support after Auckland CBD brawl

A promising mixed martial arts fighter with connections to top New Zealand gym City Kickboxing is on life support after being critically injured in an assault in Auckland’s CBD.

Fau Vake sparring with Israel Adesanya at City Kickboxing. Source: Fau Vake / Instagram

Fau Vake, 25, has been identified as the victim of the brawl on Symonds Street that erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS Vake is still in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital after a report surfaced earlier this morning claiming he had died.

Four people – three 29-year-old men and a 32-year-old male - were charged in relation to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Messages of support have flooded in for the promising middleweight including from Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya posted a photo and video of Vake to his Instagram account last night. Fellow City Kickboxing fighters Kai Kara-France, Brad Riddell and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volanovski made similar tributes.

Vake has also been surrounded by friends and family in hospital with large groups visiting him since Sunday to show their support.