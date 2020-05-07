Professional sport allowed to resume domestically at Level 2 without fans, PM confirms

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed professional sport will be part of the large amount of services allowed to resume at Alert Level 2 this afternoon, with both rugby and netball already signalling they will make good on the news.

Ms Ardern gave New Zealanders details on what life at Level 2 will look like when the country transitions to it from Level 3 during this afternoon's Covid-19 response press conference.

Midway through her speech, she gave Kiwi sports fans the news they'd been waiting for.

"Professional sport will be able to resume domestically under Level 2 with the necessary public health measures in place," Ms Ardern said.

"Super Rugby and the Netball Premiership League have already confirmed their intention to resume a domestic competition at Alert Level 2, which I know will be cause for great excitement for many."

Having previously stated outside gatherings at Alert Level 2 will be restricted to 100 people, Ms Ardern added any competitions will be played without fans present.

The announcement comes after 1 NEWS revealed this morning that the five Super Rugby clubs were informed by New Zealand Rugby they will be back in action when the country lowers its alert level.

Ms Ardern said Level 2 wasn't just good news for professional sport, though.

"Playgrounds, gyms, pools and public courts are permitted to reopen subject to meeting the required public health measures and all water activities can resume," she said.

"Some community sports will be able to return to play more quickly than others while the necessary health requirements are worked through so we ask that you give your club a chance to get up and running again and to work through some of those issues."

The guidelines for Level 2 say: "You can play sports that involve close contact, but only if good contact tracing is maintained for training and games."

The news adds to this morning's announcement from Sport NZ which has created a short term relief package of $25 million aimed to help all levels of sport and recreation.

The funds will be made available from next Monday, and will be administered through the 14 regional sporting trusts across New Zealand.