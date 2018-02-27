Professional British boxer dies after falling ill following fight

The British Boxing Board of Control says a 31-year-old English fighter has died after falling ill following a bout on the weekend.

Scott Westgarth. Source: @LennoxLewis / Twitter

The BBBofC has told Britain's Press Association that Scott Westgarth was taken to the hospital after falling ill backstage following his English light-heavyweight title eliminator against Dec Spellman. It said he died early Sunday local time.

The BBBofC wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

Westgarth conducted a post-fight interview after beating Spellman on points for his seventh win in 10 professional fights, then his condition declined and he was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

Westgarth was knocked down during the fight.