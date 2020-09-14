TODAY |

Primoz Roglic tightens grip on yellow jersey as Miguel Angel Lopez secures 'emotional' stage win

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez has outlasted his opponents to win stage 17 of the Tour de France.

The Astana rider broke clear on the final climb of the stage, out-gunning overall leader Primoz Roglic by 15 seconds.

The victory one to savour for Lopez.

"I'm very emotional because of the work done at home with my family, my wife, my son. I dedicate this victory to them. 

"We were confident. I was on my terrain. At 2000 metres of altitude, I feel like at home," Lopez said.

The result moved Lopez into third on the overall standings and strengthened Roglic's grip on the yellow jersey.

The Slovenian extended his lead to 57 seconds ahead of compatriot Tadej Pogacar, who finished the stage in third.

New Zealander George Bennett continues to battle through a rib injury, finishing 27th on stage 17.

