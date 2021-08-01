Price, NZ in medal hunt after second equestrian event

A superb cross-country ride from Tim Price and Vitali this afternoon have kept New Zealand’s medal hopes alive in the three-day equestrian eventing competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tim Price in action on Vitali at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Getty

Price backed up his impressive dressage performance with just 1.20 penalties in the cross country today, placing him fourth overall in the individual standings 1.00 penalties behind third.

His performance also propelled New Zealand from 13th to fourth in the team standings with just tomorrow’s show jumping discipline to come.

The New Zealand team, which also features Jonelle Price aboard Grovine de Reve and Jesse Campbell with Diachello, have a combined 104.00 penalties, 6.90 penalties behind third placed France.

Great Britain are dominating the event though with Oliver Townend and Laura Collett first and third respectively in the individual standings and their team well ahead of the field in first with just 78.30 penalties combined.

Australia are second in the team event with 96.20 penalties.

Jonelle Price also had a strong day in the cross country, opening for the Kiwis with just 2.00 penalties which leaves her 12th overall in the individual standings.

Campbell is 27th in the individual standings after recording 14.40 penalties.