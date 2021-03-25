'Pretty amazing' - Lisa Carrington reacts to being crowned sportswoman of the decade at Halbergs

TODAY |

Source:  1 NEWS

Canoeist Lisa Carrington has been crowned sportswoman of the decade at the Halberg Awards.

The two-time Olympic champion canoeist edged competitors like Lydia Ko and Valerie Adams. Source: Breakfast

Carrington won gold in the K-1 200 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

She beat shot putter Dame Valerie Adams and golfer Lydia Ko to claim the prize last night.

"I was thinking back to when I first sat in this room and it was nine years ago," Carrington said on receiving the award.

"To think that a 23-year-old Lisa would know what was ahead of her is pretty amazing. I don’t think I would ever have thought that I would be standing here today."

Carrington's trainer Gordan Walker was named coach of the decade.

