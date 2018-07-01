 

'Pressure makes diamonds - I'm ready to shine' - Rising Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya unfazed by upcoming headline fight

He's less than a week out from his first headline event in the UFC but Israel Adesanya isn't letting the pressure get to him - it doesn't even exist in his eyes.

The undeafeated middleweight fighter takes on Brad Tavares in the main event of UFC - TUF 27.
The Kiwi middleweight fighter takes on American Brad Tavares on Saturday in the main event of UFC's The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale with a win expected to see "The Last Stylebender" rocket into the UFC's Top 10 rankings.

Adesanya, who enters the fight in Las Vegas 13-0 in his professional MMA career, says it's just another fight.

"It's not really something I dwell on until after the fight.

"After the fight, I can kind of relish in that moment like, 'oh s***, I've accomplished this,' but beforehand, it's just another day in the office.

"It could be the first fight of night or the last fight - at the end of the day, it's just going to be me and him in the cage and I've got to work him."

When asked if he felt a need to keep his undefeated streak going, Adesanya shook off the idea based on previous experiences.

"Records never faze me. When I was in kickboxing, before I had my first loss I was 40-0.

"When I had my first loss... after the fight I was like, 'okay I lost. I'm still here. My dog still loves me. My family still loves me. I'm okay. I'm fine'.

"But every single fight, I go in there to destroy someone."

In fact, Adesanya takes that same mindset to the idea of pressure too.

"Pressure makes diamonds - I'm ready to shine."

The main card for UFC TUF 27 starts at 2pm next Saturday.

