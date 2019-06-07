Preparation key for Robbie Manson to fulfil single sculls targets at World Champs

Single sculler Robbie Manson admits he's rowing slower than he has in a while, but as he prepares for a big year with plenty of expectations it's something he's actually happy about.

Manson is preparing for another international season in the single scull after he fought off Mahe Drysdale for the spot in March.

With the rivalry settled, coach Mike Rodger admits Manson has been able to slow down a little.

"He is normally going really fast at this point," Rodger told 1 NEWS.

"[But] we want him going fast at world champs - for us that's the key."

Manson holds the world's best time but at the past two world championships he's finished fifth, leading some to question his ability to perform when it counts.

But Manson says he silenced the critics with his performance at the Rowing World Cup regatta in Switzerland last July.

"In my mind, last year Lucerne was the biggest race I had which I performed there so I know that I perform well under pressure," he said.

"It's totally in the preparation."

He and Rodger have spent a lot of time examining that past preparation in the hope of learning from previous mistakes.

Rodger said it’s become a team effort.

"We challenge each other really well - I won’t say we always agree, but we challenge each other, really, and are always really honest with each other."