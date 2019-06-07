TODAY |

Preparation key for Robbie Manson to fulfil single sculls targets at World Champs

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Hamilton and Waikato
Rowing

Single sculler Robbie Manson admits he's rowing slower than he has in a while, but as he prepares for a big year with plenty of expectations it's something he's actually happy about.

Manson is preparing for another international season in the single scull after he fought off Mahe Drysdale for the spot in March.  

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Today's showdown was the final selection trial for this year's international season. Source: 1 NEWS

    With the rivalry settled, coach Mike Rodger admits Manson has been able to slow down a little.

    "He is normally going really fast at this point," Rodger told 1 NEWS.

    "[But] we want him going fast at world champs - for us that's the key."

    Manson holds the world's best time but at the past two world championships he's finished fifth, leading some to question his ability to perform when it counts.

    But Manson says he silenced the critics with his performance at the Rowing World Cup regatta in Switzerland last July.

    "In my mind, last year Lucerne was the biggest race I had which I performed there so I know that I perform well under pressure," he said.

    "It's totally in the preparation."

    He and Rodger have spent a lot of time examining that past preparation in the hope of learning from previous mistakes.

    Rodger said it’s become a team effort.

    "We challenge each other really well - I won’t say we always agree, but we challenge each other, really, and are always really honest with each other."

    Manson will see just how quick he is next month at the second World Rowing Cup regatta in Poznan, Poland. 

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Manson holds the world’s best time but at the past two world champs he’s finished fifth. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      Other Sport
      Hamilton and Waikato
      Rowing
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      02:03
      Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
      Israel Folau says best years of his career, chance to become Wallabies' top tryscorer robbed by Rugby Australia
      2
      LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Match Umpire Chris Gaffaney calls a halt to play as rain falls during the ICC Champions trophy cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval in London on June 5, 2017 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
      'Atrocious' and 'frustrating' - Windies slam Kiwi umpire for 'dodgy' calls in World Cup loss to Aussies
      3
      Israel Folau's little brother John quits Waratahs
      4
      Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
      Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
      5
      Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Karl Lawton are in the driver’s seat.
      Warriors' stars disguise themselves as cabbies to find out what unsuspecting fans really think of the team
      MORE FROM
      Other Sport
      MORE
      The 29-year-old said his family made about US$10,000 after betting on him to beat Anthony Joshua.

      'I feel so proud, my Rocky Mexicano' - Andy Ruiz Jr's father on his son's monumental win
      01:56
      Both athletes have admitted it has taken them a while to adjust to the bigger boat.

      Kiwi Olympic legends Mahe Drysdale, Hamish Bond pushing bodies to the limit for men's rowing eight
      01:40
      Kim Smith says the NZ volleyball women's team has a good mix of youth and experience.

      Former Black Ferns lock to skipper Volley Ferns in series against Australia
      01:53
      Casey McElroy played for the Padthaway Lions and loved it - but not everyone shared her joy.

      Aussie Rules club fined $2000 for fielding woman in men's league game