Prada Cup race abandoned in shifting winds despite thrilling showdown between Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK

After a thrilling battle between INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa the first race has yielded no result after shifting winds caused race officials to abandon the contest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With choppy, windy conditions affecting course A in the Hauraki Gulf, things started horribly for the Prada Cup leaders INEOS Team UK after sailing past the course boundaries before the race began.

From there, Luna Rossa capitalised on the unforced error, tearing up the first upwind leg of the race.

Both boats were displaying considerable speed, reaching over 40 knotts at certain points.

Luna Rossa held a 500m lead for much of the race until INEOS Team UK picked up speed on the fourth leg and, in a stunning move, overtook the Italian vessel just before entering the fourth gate.

Shortly after the exhilarating lead change, a large wind shift occurred and both boats splashed down reducing Luna Rossa to a crawl.

Luna Rossa struggled to make their way into gate four but Sir Ben Ainslie was unable to keep INEOS Team UK in the course boundaries again.

The excursion out of the racing zone wouldn't matter however with the race director abandoning the race, ordering a course change shortly after.