Prada Cup postponed after confirmation of Auckland's move to Alert Level 3

Wednesday's racing for the Prada Cup final has been postponed following confirmation of Auckland's move to Alert Level 3 this evening.

Organisers issued a statement this evening after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would move up two levels while the rest of the country returned to Alert Level 2 following the discovery of three community cases today.

"As a result of the Government announcement of a Level 3 Lockdown in Auckland, initially for 72 hours, the next scheduled race day has been postponed and the event will not be open to the public during this time," organisers said.

"America's Cup Event Ltd will be working with the Authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the ongoing ramifications."

The Prada Cup final had its second day of racing today with Luna Rossa moving to 4-0 with another two wins over INEOS Team UK in the first-to-seven series.

The winner of the Prada Cup will face Team New Zealand for the America's Cup.

