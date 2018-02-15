'Power and speed combination' – Kevin Barry says Joseph Parker similar to David Tua

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has compared his fighter to his most famous charge, former heavyweight champion David Tua.

As Parker prepares to face Britain's Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on April 1 NZT, Barry spoke to Sky Sports UK from his Las Vegas training base about his former and current fighters.

"They both have strengths, Barry said.

"Joseph is one of the quickest heavyweights in the world, David Tua, at 5.9ft and a half was very powerful - had uncommon punching power, Joe's got uncommon hand speed."