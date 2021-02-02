Porirua NFL hopeful earns spot at top American college, despite lack of game time

A young Kiwi is living his dream in California after being recruited to play college football at one of the most prestigious universities in the US.

Ieremia Moore's only ever played the equivalent of club American football, but his skills caught the attention of some of the biggest schools on the college football scene.

University of California Los Angeles and Duke University all threw their hats in the ring, hoping the Porirua-born teen would pick them, but it was University of California Berkley that won him over yesterday.

"I just say, that's all God's work. I'm very blessed to be in this position just by working hard and working my butt every day. Not just athletically but I've got to stay focused academically as well. I've been really lucky."

He moved overseas at the end of 2019, but due to the restrictions around international players, he wasn't allowed to play for a full 365 days after touching down.

Then when Covid-19 struck, the football season was largely left on hold, leaving him unable to play the sport for two years.

“Due to Covid, the 365 days was nullified and I couldn’t even play then because we still haven’t had our season."