TODAY |

Porirua NFL hopeful earns spot at top American college, despite lack of game time

Source:  1 NEWS

A young Kiwi is living his dream in California after being recruited to play college football at one of the most prestigious universities in the US.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ieremia Moore’s donning the UC Berkeley gear next season after having had three top schools chasing him. Source: 1 NEWS

Ieremia Moore's only ever played the equivalent of club American football, but his skills caught the attention of some of the biggest schools on the college football scene. 

University of California Los Angeles and Duke University all threw their hats in the ring, hoping the Porirua-born teen would pick them, but it was University of California Berkley that won him over yesterday. 

"I just say, that's all God's work. I'm very blessed to be in this position just by working hard and working my butt every day. Not just athletically but I've got to stay focused academically as well. I've been really lucky." 

He moved overseas at the end of 2019, but due to the restrictions around international players, he wasn't allowed to play for a full 365 days after touching down. 

Then when Covid-19 struck, the football season was largely left on hold, leaving him unable to play the sport for two years. 

“Due to Covid, the 365 days was nullified and I couldn’t even play then because we still haven’t had our season." 

With a dream of one day making it in the big leagues, Moore's thankful to have his family cheering him on from back home in New Zealand.

Other Sport
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:19
Porirua NFL hopeful earns spot at top American college, despite lack of game time
2
Winston Reid joins Brentford on loan from West Ham
3
Blake Green says backflip from signed Bulldogs deal to stay at Knights 'best for both parties'
4
Silver Fern Karin Burger hoping to bring championship form to the Tactix
5
National MPs show off their questionable cricket skills as they try to build team spirit In summer retreat
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Dean Barker not rushing to make call on sailing future after early America's Cup exit
00:40

Man arrested after running out on to track at Wellington Cup during race

Camille Buscomb, Sam Tanner win NZ mile titles, Tom Walsh pipped again

US health officials mandate face masks on planes, public transport