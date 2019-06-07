Popular Auckland beach likely to host World Surf League event in March 2020

Next march there is a good chance some of the world's best surfers will descend on Auckland with a World Surf League event set to be confirmed.

1 NEWS understands local promoters will soon unveil a deal which would bring an international event to Piha on Auckland's west coast.

The event would be likely to attract some big names.

Superstar Kelly Slater could use the event as a build up to the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women's field, seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore, who surfed in Taranaki in 2012 as part of a women's world tour event, is also being lined up.