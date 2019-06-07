TODAY |

Popular Auckland beach likely to host World Surf League event in March 2020

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Next march there is a good chance some of the world's best surfers will descend on Auckland with a World Surf League event set to be confirmed.

1 NEWS understands local promoters will soon unveil a deal which would bring an international event to Piha on Auckland's west coast.

The event would be likely to attract some big names.

Superstar Kelly Slater could use the event as a build up to the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women's field, seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore, who surfed in Taranaki in 2012 as part of a women's world tour event, is also being lined up.

The March timing helps as it'll be just before the 2020 World Tour officially begins in Australia.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    1 NEWS understands a deal will soon be unveiled which would bring the event to the west coast beach.
    More From
    Other Sport
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
    Super Rugby picks: One last Highlanders hoorah under the roof, key clashes for Blues and Hurricanes on the road
    2
    Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
    Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
    3
    Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
    Israel Folau says best years of his career, chance to become Wallabies' top tryscorer robbed by Rugby Australia
    4
    Israel Folau's little brother John quits Waratahs
    5
    Najila Trindade alleges the Brazilian football star raped her in a Paris hotel room May 15.
    Brazilian football star Neymar testifies about posting rape accuser's photos online
    MORE FROM
    Other Sport
    MORE
    01:56
    Both athletes have admitted it has taken them a while to adjust to the bigger boat.

    Kiwi Olympic legends Mahe Drysdale, Hamish Bond pushing bodies to the limit for men's rowing eight
    01:40
    Kim Smith says the NZ volleyball women's team has a good mix of youth and experience.

    Former Black Ferns lock to skipper Volley Ferns in series against Australia
    01:53
    Casey McElroy played for the Padthaway Lions and loved it - but not everyone shared her joy.

    Aussie Rules club fined $2000 for fielding woman in men's league game
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Anthony Joshua's promoter says rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to take place at end of year