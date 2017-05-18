 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Poor weather conditions postpones opening of America's Cup challenger series

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The start of the America's Cup challenger series, the Louis Vuitton Cup, has been postponed tomorrow due to poor weather conditions in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand were set to race Team France in the opening race.

The collision with Ben Ainslie's team has hurt Team NZ in a big way, says former America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson.

Source: 1 NEWS

Strong winds in Bermuda are expected and has forced a postponement to the start of the cup.

America's Cup regatta director Iain Murray said in a statement that each competitor agreed to cancel tomorrow's opener.

America's Cup Event Authority says racing will continue on Sunday (NZT). 

A weather forecast for tomorrow (NZT) puts wind strength in excess of 30 knots at the Great Sound course.

'There's always pressure but it's something that we always enjoy to be honest - it's just like the Olympic environment.'
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Myer Bevan scored two goals in his side's 3-1 win over Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Watch: 'What a start!' Junior All Whites striker stings Honduras with a stunning goal in the opening minute

2
The collision with Ben Ainslie's team has hurt Team NZ in a big way, says former America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson.

Poor weather conditions postpones opening of America's Cup challenger series

00:50
3
Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness

01:43
4
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

5
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.

01:43
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA, became part of the coverage team with a camera and selfie tripod.

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ