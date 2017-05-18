Poor weather conditions postpones opening of America's Cup challenger series

The start of the America's Cup challenger series, the Louis Vuitton Cup, has been postponed tomorrow due to poor weather conditions in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand were set to race Team France in the opening race.

Source: 1 NEWS

Strong winds in Bermuda are expected and has forced a postponement to the start of the cup.

America's Cup regatta director Iain Murray said in a statement that each competitor agreed to cancel tomorrow's opener.

America's Cup Event Authority says racing will continue on Sunday (NZT).