Police investigating after volunteer referee punched by player during Otago club rugby final

A volunteer referee was punched on Saturday at a rural Otago rugby game after handing the offending player a red card for allegedly punching another player.

The alleged double punch-up happened at the Otago Rugby Football Union Seniors' final between Strath Taieri and Crescent in Middlemarch.

Otago Rugby referees association chairman Chris Hart said he has never seen an incident like it before.

"It’s obviously very serious for us and we’re pretty saddened by the whole event really," he said.

He said the referee was being supported by the NZRFU and the Otago Rugby Union.

"It’s pretty gutting, this particular referee, he fronts up every week, he’s a volunteer and to have this happen you know, it’s pretty poor."

Mr Hart said he hopes the penalty for the incident will be at the "top end of the black book."

"This is at the top of the scale, this is the first time I have ever seen a really bad case like this. As I said before, we’re all pretty gutted and disappointed."

He said there would be a judicial process regarding the red card.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they are investigating an assault complaint following a rugby game in Middlemarch on Saturday but could not comment further.