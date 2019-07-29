TODAY |

Police investigating after volunteer referee punched by player during Otago club rugby final

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice

A volunteer referee was punched on Saturday at a rural Otago rugby game after handing the offending player a red card for allegedly punching another player.

The alleged double punch-up happened at the Otago Rugby Football Union Seniors' final between Strath Taieri and Crescent in Middlemarch.

Otago Rugby referees association chairman Chris Hart said he has never seen an incident like it before.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Hart said he was “gutted” by the actions of the player who had just been red-carded. Source: 1 NEWS

"It’s obviously very serious for us and we’re pretty saddened by the whole event really," he said.

He said the referee was being supported by the NZRFU and the Otago Rugby Union.

"It’s pretty gutting, this particular referee, he fronts up every week, he’s a volunteer and to have this happen you know, it’s pretty poor."

Mr Hart said he hopes the penalty for the incident will be at the "top end of the black book."

"This is at the top of the scale, this is the first time I have ever seen a really bad case like this. As I said before, we’re all pretty gutted and disappointed."

He said there would be a judicial process regarding the red card.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they are investigating an assault complaint following a rugby game in Middlemarch on Saturday but could not comment further. 

Strath Taieri won the final 29-24.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The player had just been issued a red card for allegedly punching a member of the opposing team. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
The player had just been issued a red card for punching a member of the opposing team.
Police investigating after volunteer referee punched by player during Otago club rugby final
2
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
Top NRL official faces grilling for weekend of controversy from refs and judiciary
5
Kenki Fukuoka had to lay out for the ball but it was well worth it in the 34-21 win.
Japan winger dives to secure cheeky chipped kick and score against stunned Fiji
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Person shot in Hawke's Bay overnight as police respond to two firearms incidents
Two teens suspected of killing three people in Canada.

As manhunt continues for Canadian teens suspected in triple-murder, hostile wildlife a concern, locals say
00:15
Bernal is the youngest champion of the post-World War II era.

Egan Bernal seals Tour de France title, becoming Colombia's first champion at 22-years-old
00:15
Clareburt broke the NZ record with a time of 4:12:07, which was good enough for third in the final.

Kiwi Lewis Clareburt claims world champs bronze in men's 400m medley