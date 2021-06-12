TODAY |

Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney left with just one final shot at qualifying for Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

Bronze medal-winning pole vaulter Eliza McCartney stole New Zealand's hearts in Rio five years ago, as the teenager soared onto the podium from near obscurity.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Rio bronze medallist has just one chance left to qualify for Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

But now she has just one more chance to qualify for next month's Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old is coming back from an Achilles injury and was unable to even attempt a jump at a qualifying event today.

She has just one final chance in seven days' time to qualify for the Olympics.

"I've just got a lot of swelling so resting is really important, keeping my foot up, trying to get rid of some of that inflammation," McCartney told 1 NEWS.

"We've done almost everything else there is to do."

McCartney said this week was worse than last, but is hopeful things will improve.

Other Sport
Olympics
Athletics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Blues to face Highlanders as they secure first home Super Rugby final since 2003
2
Wellington rugby player notches up incredible 500th appearance for club
3
'I'm your man!' Shaun Johnson jokes about search for new NRL club after win over Panthers
4
Australian swimmer withdraws from Olympic trials citing 'misogynistic perverts'
5
Crusaders left sweating on Blues result after missing chance to knock Highlanders off top of the table
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Champion rowing squad named to NZ Olympic team

Mahe Drysdale chokes up talking about friendship with Norwegian rowing foe

Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month
02:07

Paralympian Sophie Pascoe thanks Covid for giving her a fresh perspective on life