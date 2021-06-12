Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney left with just one final shot at qualifying for Olympics

Bronze medal-winning pole vaulter Eliza McCartney stole New Zealand's hearts in Rio five years ago, as the teenager soared onto the podium from near obscurity.

But now she has just one more chance to qualify for next month's Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old is coming back from an Achilles injury and was unable to even attempt a jump at a qualifying event today.

She has just one final chance in seven days' time to qualify for the Olympics.

"I've just got a lot of swelling so resting is really important, keeping my foot up, trying to get rid of some of that inflammation," McCartney told 1 NEWS.

"We've done almost everything else there is to do."