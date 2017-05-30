 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Players who instigated all-in MLB brawl handed fines and multi-game suspensions

share

Source:

Associated Press

There is widespread agreement on one topic the day after a bench-clearing brawl that led to a six-game suspension for Giants reliever Hunter Strickland and a four-game ban for Washington slugger Bryce Harper.

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper could look at a career in boxing considering some of the punches he used on the Giants’ Hunter Strickland.
Source: NBC Sports

Whatever beef might exist is about a long-held grudge by Strickland three years after Harper homered off him twice in the playoffs and not between the teams as a whole.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy described the fastball that Strickland threw at Harper in the eighth inning yesterday as "a personal thing" and said he talked to his reliever privately about his actions.

Washington manager Dusty Baker said there is no need for the Nationals to retaliate against the Giants because he believes Strickland was acting on his own.

"I know Bruce Bochy didn't give the command and order," Baker said before today's game. "I could tell the way Buster Posey reacted he had nothing to do with it. In our mind, it was not a team act but a selfish act on his part. It's more selfish because he probably won't ever get to come to the plate for there to be any retaliation."

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch in the eighth inning and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet before trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals' 3-0 win Monday at San Francisco.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre's explanation of the disciplinary decisions said Strickland intentionally hit "Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting" while Harper's suspension came "for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting."

Each also was fined an undisclosed amount.

The bad blood stems from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs, when the Giants went on to capture their third World Series championship in five years.

After the first homer, Strickland said he wasn't afraid of Harper. After the second, Harper stared at Strickland as he rounded the bases.

"It's just crazy that it even happened yesterday after three years to do that," Harper said. "I don't know. I don't know what was going through his mind or how upset he was the past couple of years. If he did have a problem, he could have talked to me about it."

Washington led 2-0 with two outs in the eighth and none on when Strickland drilled Harper on the first pitch — a 98 mph fastball. Harper immediately pointed his bat at Strickland, yelled at him and took off.

"Probably only Martin Luther King or Gandhi would have turned the other cheek and not done something reactionary," Baker said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:29
2
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:23
3
Trudi Gatland remains living in New Zealand while her husband coaches Wales, making today's reunion extra special.

Watch: Hello luv! Warren Gatland hugs wife after long absence, after touching down in New Zealand

00:30
4
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

00:29
5
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

02:58
It will be available to 600 owners who police have identified as 'high risk'.

Watch: 'They are living in fear' - $1 million to help frightened dairy owners combat crime

The new Government fund will be available to 600 dairy owners police have identified as "high risk".

02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Victoria University launches probe into drunken trashing of 'feral' accommodation block by students

The Vice-Chancellor says "robust and clear disciplinary processes are in place" when students break the rules.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:11
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.

00:31
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

The PM is accused of ignoring a group of Porirua Maori school kids performing a haka right in front of him, during halftime at a national netball match.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ