Players who instigated all-in MLB brawl handed fines and multi-game suspensions

There is widespread agreement on one topic the day after a bench-clearing brawl that led to a six-game suspension for Giants reliever Hunter Strickland and a four-game ban for Washington slugger Bryce Harper.

Whatever beef might exist is about a long-held grudge by Strickland three years after Harper homered off him twice in the playoffs and not between the teams as a whole.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy described the fastball that Strickland threw at Harper in the eighth inning yesterday as "a personal thing" and said he talked to his reliever privately about his actions.

Washington manager Dusty Baker said there is no need for the Nationals to retaliate against the Giants because he believes Strickland was acting on his own.

"I know Bruce Bochy didn't give the command and order," Baker said before today's game. "I could tell the way Buster Posey reacted he had nothing to do with it. In our mind, it was not a team act but a selfish act on his part. It's more selfish because he probably won't ever get to come to the plate for there to be any retaliation."

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch in the eighth inning and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet before trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals' 3-0 win Monday at San Francisco.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre's explanation of the disciplinary decisions said Strickland intentionally hit "Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting" while Harper's suspension came "for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting."

Each also was fined an undisclosed amount.

The bad blood stems from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs, when the Giants went on to capture their third World Series championship in five years.

After the first homer, Strickland said he wasn't afraid of Harper. After the second, Harper stared at Strickland as he rounded the bases.

"It's just crazy that it even happened yesterday after three years to do that," Harper said. "I don't know. I don't know what was going through his mind or how upset he was the past couple of years. If he did have a problem, he could have talked to me about it."

Washington led 2-0 with two outs in the eighth and none on when Strickland drilled Harper on the first pitch — a 98 mph fastball. Harper immediately pointed his bat at Strickland, yelled at him and took off.