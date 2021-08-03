'Planning' the key to golden day, Regal and Carrington say

Lisa Carrington has heard the New Zealand national anthem from atop the podium for a second time today after backing up her K1 200m win with gold in the K2 500m alongside Caitlin Regal.

Carrington had to attend her individual medal ceremony before heading back out on the water again with Regal to compete in her fourth race of the day, but her second ceremony was much more relaxed.

The 32-year-old got to share the moment with Regal, who presented her with her second gold medal before the pair embraced on top of the podium.

“Just to even get an Olympic medal is so special, and I know how hard that it is from what I've done individually, but to be able to do that with a teammate and we're racing against the best countries in the world,” Carrington told Sky Sport soon after the double triumph.

“To think that we were able to be on top of the podium today is just so special.”

Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal pose after winning gold in the K2 500m at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Regal added how proud she was of Carrington after four races under intense pressure.

“It's pretty incredible, but this is a testament to the day and the team and the planning.

“We were clear that we had to ... do what we do on a daily basis, come together and work together and I'm so proud of Lisa, keeping it cool on the day but also the planning that went in.”

Carrington now turns her attention to the K1 500m event, which has its final on Thursday, before finishing her historic campaign with the K4 500m alongside Regal, Teneale Hatton and Alicia Hoskin, which finishes on Saturday.