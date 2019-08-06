Pioneer harness racing driver making comeback after 10-year hiatus to raise her son

Pioneer harness racing driver Jo Herbert is making a comeback after a hiatus of over 10 years during which she became a mother.

After the birth of her first child, Herbert never intended to stop driving but she couldn't continue a career where she had driven 193 winners.

“I didn't really want to give up in the first place, at the moment timing was right, so it was give it a go now before it’s too late,” Herbert said.

“Being a single mum and him getting quite sick, finally diagnosed with Chron's at two and a half, he didn’t sleep his first night through until he was seven, he had a bit of a battle so it got too hard.”

As one of the top drivers of her generation, the decision to leave completely and care for her son was a hard one.

“Yeah it was really hard, to be in horses you have to be 100% dedicated and horses take up a lot of your time and he needed me more than the horses did,” she said.

With her son now nearly a teenager it has opened the gate for her to come back and she's itching to get to a milestone she narrowly missed out on.