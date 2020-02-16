Piha Pro latest sporting event affected by coronavirus, postponed by WSL

The World Surf League has is the latest sporting organisation to take drastic measures as a precaution to the coronavirus outbreak with the Piha Pro competition one of multiple events affected by their decision this afternoon.

The WSL announced this afternoon they are cancelling three events and postponing a further 10 events - one of which is the Piha Pro.

The decision is based on guidance from the World Health Organization and other public health authorities WSL chief executive Eik Logan said.

"Coronavirus is having massive consequences for sporting events and gatherings of all kinds around the world, and we are no different," Logan said.

"We did not take this decision lightly as we are aware that it has a significant impact on the surfing community. However, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, and staff are paramount.

"From the standpoint of social responsibility, we also take very seriously the role our events might play in accelerating the spread of the virus. We've been in close contact with our athletes and we feel strongly that this is the right thing to do right now."

The WSL has not given new dates for the postponed events for deliberate reasons, Logan said.

"The fluid nature of this situation is forcing us to evaluate things day-by-day, and even hour-by-hour," Logan said. "As this continues to evolve, we'll continue to adapt, endeavoring to make the next right decision each day."

A Piha Pro spokesperson added the decision doesn't reflect the current risk in New Zealand but rather the global impact coronavirus is currently having.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused, however we ask everyone to support the decision of the World Surf League on this matter of public safety.

"This decision is not a reflection of expected risk around the event in New Zealand, but is a decision of the global body to take the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

