Piha local ready for world's best as wildcard entry to NZ's biggest surfing event

After receiving a wild card entry into next month’s World Surf League event at Piha, local Elliot Paerata-Reid is confident he’ll be one to watch out for among the 100 surfers competing.

Paerata-Reid was given entry to the inaugural competition after winning his first national title at the start of the year, and the local Piha boy believes he knows how tame the chaotic West Coast beach.

"I live right here, this is my home," Paerata-Reid told 1 NEWS.

"I know the locals are really keen to come and support the homie."

The 24-year-old lives only a stone's throw away from the beach and has the best seat in the house in preparation for next month's competition.

"I don't know if I would be that excited if I wasn't in it," he admitted.

"I'd probably be a bit rattled but I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to surf out here."

When he's not at home, Paerata-Reid travels the globe on the WSL's Qualifying Series – an experience he calls "the dream" but it's not without hard work.

"You have to make your own luck a little bit - a lot of hard work goes in behind the scenes."

He'll have to work even harder on his home patch with the prospect of surfing against the sport's greatest ever, Kelly Slater, a possibility.

Paerata-Reid admits he's a big fan.

"It's crazy that he's coming - I get struck when I see him, to be honest.