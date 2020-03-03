Photos: Stadiums around the world sit empty as coronavirus spreads

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, empty spaces are everywhere.

The seats are empty as a precaution during a Europa League football match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Source: Associated Press

In the hardest-hit countries, people are staying away from sporting events, museums, concert halls and the beach. Some teams are even competing with no fans present.

A horse race is held without spectators at Oi horse racecourse in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

In South Korea, pro basketball and volleyball games were played in thoroughly disinfected arenas with no spectators. Church services have also been cancelled.

Preseason baseball games in Japan took place in deserted stadiums and horse races went ahead without spectators. Sunday's Tokyo Marathon, which was expected to have 38,000 participants, was limited to elite runners. The race, which doubles as an Olympic trial for Japanese marathon runners, had just over 200 participants.

Tomoyuki Sugano of the Yomiuri Giants pitches in front of empty stands at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

In Italy, many Ash Wednesday services were cancelled and a soccer match between Milan and Ludogorets was played without fans. In Paris, the “Mona Lisa” hung in a vacant room of the closed Louvre in Paris.

The Geneva International Motor Show was called off after the Swiss government banned all large events.

Stadium seats are empty during the pro volleyball V-league game in Seoul, South Korea. Source: Associated Press