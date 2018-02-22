Photo Gallery: Amazing images from a huge day for Kiwis at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Some stunning images have been captured of Kiwis competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on a day which saw snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claim New Zealand's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years that was quickly added to by Nico Porteous.

Gold medal winner Anna Gasser, of Austria, is flanked by silver medal winner Jamie Anderson, of the United States, right, and bronze medal winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnotti, of New Zealand, during the venue ceremony for the women's Big Air snowboard final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, of New Zealand, jumps during qualification for the women's big air snowboard competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

Beau-James Wells, of New Zealand, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

Beau-James Wells, of New Zealand, jumps during the men's halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

Nico Porteous, of New Zealand, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Source: Associated Press