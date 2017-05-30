Phew! 'The decision of the umpire stands' – Team NZ beat Artemis after Burling rockets home - and umpires have shocker

America's Cup Race Management have conceded that they made an incorrect decision in penalising Artemis during their race with Team New Zealand during America's Cup qualification this morning.

The contentious penalty call has fallen in New Zealand's favour, handing them victory over the Swedish syndicate on day three of the America's Cup.

Race officials responded quickly to a Kiwi protest, ruling Team Sweden breached the rules when they accelerated past Team New Zealand as both boats exited the sixth and final gate.

Swedish crew members were incredulous at the "port-starboard" ruling, effectively meaning they didn't leave enough room for Team NZ's AC50 catamaran to safely turn.

It was a dramatic end to a gripping race which featured nine lead changes.

Chief umpire Richard Slater spoke to the America's Cup Youtube channel after the day's racing.

"When they were coming down to the final gate mark, with the information we had at the time, we had Artemis Racing on port, as the keep clear boat, and Emirates Team New Zealand on starboard, and our job is to be certain that Artemis Racing were keeping clear, and we weren't at that time certain they were keeping clear," he said.

"We have had a discussion, we have looked at other evidence, information and data, and I think if we were to go back in time and make that call, we would green that call and not penalize Artemis."

Slater then stated that the decision cannot be retrospectively changed.