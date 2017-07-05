 

Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."
World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

There's a festival atmosphere in the Otago town today with thousands of British visitors around.

'Whenever we've done it, we've performed well' - Lions defend Queenstown trip before Test series decider

Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Aucklanders warned of commuter chaos tomorrow as buses, ferries and trains to be affected by America's Cup parade tomorrow

The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

After Seven Sharp featured Tania Tare, the organisers of New Zealand’s first LPGA event invited her to play.

Watch: Trick-shot star Tania Tare's dream comes true with LPGA invitation

The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.

The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.



 
