 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


Peter Lester backs Team NZ's call to abandon cyclors: 'It gives the sport back to sailors'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former America's Cup sailor turned sailing commentator Peter Lester has fully backed Team New Zealand's decision not to include 'cyclors' in the next rendition of the prestigious regatta.

The former America's Cup sailor turned commentator says the decision won't stop teams hunting for different engineering advantages though.
Source: Breakfast

The cycling feature only used by the Kiwi sailors at this year's America's Cup was a cornerstone of their successful campaign, but Team NZ boss Grant Dalton has ruled it out with the boat class moving from foiling catamarans to foiling monohulls.

Dalton yesterday told La Stampa that "grinders are coming back".

Lester told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the decision to re-introduce grinders to racing was about getting competitors to do the jobs on the boat instead of technology.

"Especially the functions on the boat where you have people doing the jobs like bringing in the sails - using man power instead of hydraulic power," he said.

"It's giving the sport back to sailors which I'm in favour of."

Lester said it also gives hope back to young sailors.

"Say you're sailing at your local yacht club around the country and you're a young kid, your goal is probably to go to the Olympics and or the America's Cup," he said.

"With the automation that was used, especially on the Team New Zealand boat in Bermuda, the opportunities for young sailors are very, very limited.

"What this is doing, going back to a big boat, it's going to require probably in the region of 12-14 sailors on board - they will actually have to sail the boat."

Dalton told La Stampa more information would be released on November 30.

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

04:01
1
The former America's Cup sailor turned commentator says the decision won't stop teams hunting for different engineering advantages though.

Peter Lester backs Team NZ's call to abandon cyclors: 'It gives the sport back to sailors'

00:43
2
The Duco Events boss was passionate about the issue at yesterday's press conference.

Watch: Composed David Higgins announces ref change for Parker's fight with Fury - 'We've been offered a compromise'

00:30
3
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

4
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

01:04
5
The Kiwi boxer got rid of his scruffy look for Sunday's bout, but he revealed there's still some body waxing needed to truly finish the look.

Baby-faced Joe Parker giggles through explanation of clean-shaven mentality: 'Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp'

01:57
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

Those who go on lengthy rants about who to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

01:54
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 