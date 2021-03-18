Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling and Luna Rossa skipper Jimmy Spithill had the chance to swap secrets as they caught up for a drink after the America’s Cup finished yesterday.

The triumphant Burling, who is appearing on Seven Sharp tonight, said he is “a little worse for wear” after celebrating the momentous win overnight.

“It was great to celebrate with everyone involved in the campaign,” Burling told Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.

“It was even great to get the guys over from Luna Rossa as well and share some stories that you don’t get to until it’s all finished,” he added.

“Jimmy Spithill and about 10 of them came over to say hi, we are quite good friends off the water.”

'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ

When Hilary probed for some of the stories that were shared between the two on water rivals, Burling was hesitant to reveal too much.

“It was a lot more on the technical side of things about things that are kept secret and are probably more interesting, we do catch up and chew the fat about more normal things but it’s definitely interesting to talk about situations where it looked like they had problems and they didn’t.

“After three years of trying to analyse each other and at the end of it the secrets just don’t matter anymore so it’s very interesting to see how on or off the mark you were with some of your thoughts.”