Peter Burling hopeful NZ will host SailGP leg 'down the road'

New Zealand’s SailGP helmsman Peter Burling is hopeful a Lyttelton leg will still go ahead at some stage.

Peter Burling. Source: Photosport

Officials revealed its application to access MIQ facilities for teams and staff had been declined by the New Zealand Government.

The event was due to be held in Lyttelton next January.

Sitting alongside teammate Blair Tuke, Burling expressed disappointment at the news.

“We’d love to have a home event and you know, that news makes it a lot harder to happen” he says.

“But I think the team as SailGP, everyone’s doing everything they can to try and come to some kind of solution. Whether it’s for this year or one down the road. We’ll have to wait and see.”