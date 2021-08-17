TODAY |

Peter Burling hopeful NZ will host SailGP leg 'down the road'

Emily van Velthooven, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s SailGP helmsman Peter Burling is hopeful a Lyttelton leg will still go ahead at some stage.

Peter Burling. Source: Photosport

Officials revealed its application to access MIQ facilities for teams and staff had been declined by the New Zealand Government.

The event was due to be held in Lyttelton next January.

Sitting alongside teammate Blair Tuke, Burling expressed disappointment at the news.

“We’d love to have a home event and you know, that news makes it a lot harder to happen” he says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Burling remains hopeful, however, it will take place in New Zealand at some stage “down the road”. Source: 1 NEWS

“But I think the team as SailGP, everyone’s doing everything they can to try and come to some kind of solution. Whether it’s for this year or one down the road. We’ll have to wait and see.”

New Zealand is currently 8th on the race leaderboard, and first on the impact leader board.

Other Sport
Sailing
Emily van Velthooven
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears during press conference
2
Will lockdown affect sport and All Blacks and Black Caps travel?
3
Auckland 'still a chance' at hosting next America's Cup
4
Tana Umaga steps down from Blues' coaching role
5
Athletes want change after death of Olivia Podmore
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Muhammad Ali's grandson wins in pro debut

Hundreds honour Olivia Podmore in memorial ride

Covid a worry, but Kiwi Paralympians determined for success

Japan mayor apologises for biting athlete's Olympic gold medal