Peter Burling, Glenn Ashby finalists for world sailor of the year after America's Cup glory

Kiwi sailor Peter Burling is a finalist for the world sailor of the year award following his triumphant deeds for Team New Zealand.

Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Source: Photosport

And he has an Australian crewmate for competition.

Helmsman Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby are among a group of four shortlisted for the 2017 International Sailing Federation prize.

If successful, it would be Burling's second such award after winning it in conjunction with 49er crewmate Blair Tuke in 2015.

He would join Sir Russell Coutts (1995 and 2003) as the only Kiwi two-time winner.

Burling and Ashby are in contention after Team NZ won the America's Cup in Bermuda in June, steering their boat to a dominant 7-1 win over Team USA.