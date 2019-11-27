TODAY |

Peter Burling, Blair Tuke defend world title at 49er world championships

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have defended their 49er class world title in dominant fashion.

The pair won both of today's final fleet races and then finished fourth in the double points medal race, finishing 28 points ahead of their closest rivals, Spain's Diego Botin and Iago Lopez Marra.

Germany's Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel rounded out the podium in Melbourne.

Kiwis Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn made inside the top 10 as well with a sixth-placed finish.

Today's win is Burling and Tuke's sixth world title.

