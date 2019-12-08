TODAY |

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke win 49er world champs in Auckland

A tense day of sailing has seen Peter Burling and Blair Tuke seal a fifth world 49er title in Auckland this afternoon.

New Zealand 49er sailors Blair Tuke and Peter Burling, during the World Championships, Auckland. Source: Photosport

The Kiwi duo's day didn't start well off the North Shore, with a gear failure causing them to pull out of the opening race.

However, they bounced back to finish third in the next race as German pair Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel won the race to challenge the Kiwis.

At the start of the medal race Burling and Tuke were eight points clear, needing a solid race to see off the chasing German pair.

After a slight wobble on choppy waters that saw the Kiwis in last place, Burling and Tuke managed to recover and finish in fourth place, pipping the Germans to the title.

